Arkansas vacation rental tax guide

With a bounty of popular destinations including Little Rock, Fayetteville, and Hot Springs, the Natural State offers ample opportunity for short-term rental (STR) businesses. But these opportunities come with tax obligations. Like hotel stays, STR stays in Arkansas are subject to lodging taxes. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and penalties. Tax jurisdictions are increasingly making STR tax compliance a priority, so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you. Avalara MyLodgeTax put together this guide to help you comply with Arkansas lodging tax laws at the state level. Local jurisdictions such as cities or counties may have their own lodging tax rules. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool. No STR tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your vacation rental questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Arkansas tax laws.

Lodging tax basics

Lodging taxes are calculated as a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay and added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but the STR operator is responsible for collecting and paying it to the proper tax authority. What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Arkansas? Arkansas requires lodging taxes to be collected on all "transient rentals," or stays of less than a month-to-month basis. Who’s required to collect and file taxes on short-term rentals in Arkansas?

If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting lodging taxes to Arkansas tax authorities. Location is key to compliance The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for lodging tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates. Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Arkansas rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Local short-term rental regulations STR operators in Arkansas should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering:

Legality



Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of STR policies that apply to your property.

Registering with tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting lodging taxes on your STR in Arkansas, you’re legally required to register with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. You can register online to receive a sales tax permit. If all your transactions go through an STR marketplace such as Airbnb or Vrbo, you’re not required to register with the state or collect state-administered lodging taxes. Depending on your jurisdiction, you may be required to register with your local tax authority and file local lodging tax returns in addition to state registration and filing.

Collecting lodging taxes

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting lodging taxes, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay. Which taxes apply to Arkansas short-term rentals? In Arkansas, a number of different lodging taxes may apply to your STR, depending on your location. These can include:

Tax name File and remit to State sales tax Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration State tourism tax Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration Local sales tax Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration Local lodging tax Local tax authority



What’s the tax rate? Before you can begin collecting lodging taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge to avoid compliance issues. Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your Arkansas address.

What charges are taxable? In Arkansas, the total STR rental charge is taxable.

What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects lodging taxes for me? “Accommodations intermediaries” that arrange for the use of accommodations are required to collect state lodging taxes for you when the listing is booked if they’re located in Arkansas or have economic nexus in the state. However, they may not collect all taxes due, such as local lodging taxes. If taxes aren’t being collected for you, you’re responsible for collecting and remitting them to tax authorities. Are guests ever exempt from lodging taxes? There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in Arkansas. For example, a guest who rents for a long term rather than a short term is exempt from short-term lodging taxes. In Arkansas, purchases of accommodations by nonprofit or charitable organizations may be exempt from lodging taxes. Sales to federal employees are tax exempt only when paid for by the U.S. government with a Treasury Department warrant.



Filing lodging tax returns

After you’ve collected taxes from your guests, it’s time to file your tax returns with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. In Arkansas, you can file and pay the tax amount due online. When do I need to file my returns? You’ll be assigned a filing frequency and due dates when you register with the tax authority. For filing with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, due dates for state sales and tourism tax are as follows:

Filing frequency Due date Monthly Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Quarterly Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Annually Due by January 20 each year