Connecticut vacation rental tax guide

Airbnb and Vrbo have changed the way vacationers travel. More and more guests are choosing to rent private homes rather than book hotels. With a bounty of popular destinations including Mystic, Hartford, and New Haven, The Constitution State offers prospective short-term rental hosts the opportunity to bring in extra income and meet new people. But new income opportunities bring new tax implications. Like hotel and B&B stays, short-term rentals in Connecticut are subject to tax. Tax authorities require short-term vacation rental hosts to collect applicable short-term rental taxes from their guests and remit them to the proper authorities. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and interest penalties. These may not catch up with vacation rental operators in the short term, but the sharing economy is under increased scrutiny so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you. Avalara MyLodgeTax has put together this guide to help you comply with Connecticut short-term rental tax laws. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool. No short-term vacation rental tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your vacation rental questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Connecticut tax laws.

Short-term rental tax basics

When you start operating a short-term rental, while you might not have experience with lodging taxes, you’re probably familiar with income tax. It’s important to understand the difference between the two. Income tax is reported and paid annually to the federal government and many state governments on “taxable” income, which is income after allowed expense deductions. You pay this tax directly to the government. Lodging tax on a short-term rental is a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay that’s added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but you’re responsible for collecting the tax and paying it to the proper tax authority.

What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Connecticut? Rental contracts for a period of less than 90 days, including month-to-month contracts, are considered short-term rentals subject to room occupancy tax. However, the occupancy only applies to the first 30 days of occupancy. Room occupancy tax does not apply to rental contracts of any length if the owner or operator does not provide furnishings for the occupancy, including furniture and appliances.

Who’s required to collect and file taxes on short-term rentals in Connecticut? If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you're likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting short-term rental taxes to Connecticut authorities. If a third party registered with the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services collects and pays all occupancy tax for your rentals, you are not required to register with the department. This could be an online short-term rental marketplace such as Airbnb or Vrbo. However, if you offer short-term rentals directly to guests and through a third party, or the third party does not collect all applicable taxes, you are required to register with the state and fulfill all lodging tax obligations.

Location is key to compliance The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for short-term rental tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates. Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Connecticut rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Registering with state tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your short-term rental in Connecticut, you’re legally required to register with the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services. You can register online, and once you’ve registered, you’ll receive a tax registration number as well as instructions on filing your lodging taxes. However, if you offer short-term rentals exclusively through one or more short-term rental platforms that are collecting lodging taxes for you, you are not required to register with the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services.

Do I need to form an LLC? In Connecticut, you don’t need to form an LLC to register with tax authorities.

Local short-term rental regulations Short-term rental operators in Connecticut should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering: Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of short-term rental policies that apply to your property.

Collecting short-term rental tax

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting lodging taxes, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.

Which taxes apply to Connecticut short-term rentals? In Connecticut, short-term rentals are subject to state room occupancy tax.

Tax name File and remit to State room occupancy tax Connecticut Department of Revenue Services



Tax rates Before you can begin collecting short-term rental taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge. Rates can and do change frequently, so it’s critical to make sure you have the latest rate to avoid over- or undercharging your guests and running into compliance issues. Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your Connecticut address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, required registrations, frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay.

What charges are taxable? In Connecticut, all charges associated with occupancy, including accommodations, amenities, and services, whether separately stated or included, are taxable. This includes items such as cleaning fees, pet fees, rollaway bed fees, extra person fees, etc.

What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects taxes for me? Before collecting any short-term rental taxes from your guests, you need to be aware of whether any taxes have already been collected for you. In Connecticut, vacation rental marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo are required to collect and remit room occupancy tax on their hosts’ behalf. However, if you offer short-term rentals both directly and through a marketplace, or the marketplace does not collect all applicable taxes, you are required to register with the state and fulfill all lodging tax obligations. Are guests ever exempt from taxes? There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in Connecticut. For example, a guest who rents for a long term rather than a short term is exempt from short-term lodging taxes. In Connecticut, accommodations purchased by buyers including state-designated exempt organizations or qualifying government agencies may be exempt from short-term taxes. Guests may be required to present exemption certificates. Sales and purchases of accommodations located in Indian country by federally recognized Indian tribes located in Connecticut are not subject to Connecticut lodging tax.

Filing short-term rental tax returns

After you’ve collected taxes from your guests, it’s time to file your tax returns with the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services. In Connecticut, you can file online returns. In order to file, you’ll need to enter information on how much you charged for your rentals. You’ll also need to pay the tax amount due. The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services allows credit card payments, but you may be charged convenience fees for this type of payment. Take the time to double-check your returns prior to submitting. Simple mistakes such as typos, missing signatures, and incorrect tax information can lead to unwanted delays.

When do I need to file my returns? You’ll be assigned a filing frequency and due dates when you register with the tax authority. For filing with the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, due dates are as follows:

Filing frequency Due date Monthly Due the last of the month following the end of the filing period. Quarterly Due the last of the month following the end of the filing period. Annually Due the last of the month following the end of the filing period.