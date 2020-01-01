Illinois vacation rental tax guide

Airbnb and Vrbo have changed the way vacationers travel. More and more guests are choosing to rent private homes rather than book hotels. With a bounty of popular destinations including Chicago, Lake Michigan, and Springfield, the Prairie State offers prospective short-term rental hosts the opportunity to bring in extra income and meet new people. But new income opportunities bring new tax implications. Like hotel and B&B stays, short-term rentals in Illinois are subject to tax. Tax authorities require short-term vacation rental hosts to collect applicable short-term rental taxes from their guests and remit them to the proper authorities. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and interest penalties. These may not catch up with vacation rental operators in the short term, but the sharing economy is under increased scrutiny so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you. Avalara MyLodgeTax has put together this guide to help you comply with Illinois short-term rental tax laws. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool. No short-term vacation rental tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your vacation rental questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Illinois tax laws.

Short-term rental tax basics

When you start operating a short-term rental, while you might not have experience with lodging taxes, you’re probably familiar with income tax. It’s important to understand the difference between the two. Income tax is reported and paid annually to the federal government and many state governments on “taxable” income, which is income after allowed expense deductions. You pay this tax directly to the government. In Illinois, lodging taxes operate a bit differently than in most states. Illinois imposes taxes on the gross rental receipts of renting accommodations for fewer than 30 consecutive days. Short-term rental business owners may pass the taxes on to their guests.

What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Illinois? For tax purposes, short-term rentals in Illinois are defined as reservations of fewer than 30 consecutive days.

Who’s required to collect and file taxes on short-term rentals in Illinois?

If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting short-term rental taxes to Illinois tax authorities.

Location is key to compliance The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for short-term rental tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates. Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Illinois rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Registering with state tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your short-term rental in Illinois, you’re legally required to register with the Illinois Department of Revenue. You can register online. Once you’ve registered, you’ll receive a certificate of registration and taxpayer ID as well as instructions on filing your lodging taxes. You may also be required to register with local tax authorities. Do I need to form an LLC? In Illinois, you don’t need to form an LLC to register with tax authorities. Local short-term rental regulations Short-term rental operators in Illinois should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering: Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of short-term rental policies that apply to your property.

Collecting short-term rental tax

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting rental tax, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay. Which taxes apply to Illinois short-term rentals? In Illinois, a number of different lodging taxes may apply to your short-term rental, depending on your location. These can include:

Tax name File and remit to Illinois Hotel Operators’ Occupation Tax Illinois Department of Revenue Illinois Sports Facilities Hotel Tax (Chicago) Illinois Department of Revenue Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority Hotel Tax (Chicago) Illinois Department of Revenue Municipal Hotel Tax (Chicago) Illinois Department of Revenue Local lodging taxes Local tax authority



Tax rates Before you can begin collecting short-term rental taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge. Rates can and do change frequently, so it’s critical to make sure you have the latest rate to avoid over- or undercharging your guests and running into compliance issues. Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your Illinois address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, required registrations, frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay.

What charges are taxable? In Illinois, anything the host requires the guest to pay in order to use the accommodation is considered part of the rental fee/gross receipts. This includes items such as cleaning fees, pet fees, rollaway bed fees, extra person fees, etc. Fees for optional laundry services or food and beverage purchases aren’t subject to lodging taxes. However, they may be subject to sales taxes.

What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects taxes for me?

Before collecting any short-term rental taxes from your guests, you need to be aware of whether any taxes have already been collected for you. Some vacation rental marketplaces collect Illinois short-term rental taxes for you when the listing is booked. If taxes aren’t being collected for you, you’re responsible for collecting and remitting them to state tax authorities. Check with your marketplace for the latest information on which taxes they collect in your jurisdiction.

Are guests ever exempt from taxes? There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in Illinois. For example, a guest who rents for a long term rather than a short term is exempt from short-term lodging taxes. In Illinois, receipts from foreign diplomats are also exempt from state Hotel Operators' Occupation Tax.

Filing short-term rental tax returns

After you’ve collected taxes from your guests, it’s time to file your tax returns with the Illinois Department of Revenue. In Illinois, you can file returns online. In order to file, you’ll need to enter information on how much you charged for your rentals. You’ll also need to pay the tax amount due. Take the time to double-check your returns prior to submitting. Simple mistakes such as typos, missing signatures, and incorrect tax information can lead to unwanted delays.

When do I need to file my returns? You’ll be assigned a filing frequency and due dates when you register with the tax authority. For filing with the Illinois Department of Revenue, due dates are as follows:

Filing frequency Due date Monthly Due the last day of the month following the close of the filing period Quarterly Due the last day of the month following the close of the filing period Annually Due by January 31 each year