Illinois vacation rental tax guide

With a bounty of popular destinations including Chicago, Lake Michigan, and Springfield, the Prairie State offers ample opportunity for short-term rental (STR) businesses. But these opportunities come with tax obligations. Like hotel stays, STR stays in Illinois are subject to lodging tax. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and penalties. Tax jurisdictions are increasingly making STR tax compliance a priority, so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you. Avalara MyLodgeTax put together this guide to help you comply with Illinois lodging tax laws at the state level. Local jurisdictions such as cities or counties may have their own lodging tax rules. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool. No lodging tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your lodging tax questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Illinois tax laws.

Lodging tax basics

In Illinois, lodging taxes are imposed on the occupation of renting, leasing, or letting rooms to persons for living quarters for periods of less than 30 consecutive days. STR operators may reimburse themselves for this tax liability by collecting the tax from guests.

What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Illinois? In Illinois, an STR is defined as “an owner-occupied, tenant-occupied, or non-owner-occupied dwelling” where at least one room in the dwelling is rented to an occupant for a period of less than 30 consecutive days, and where all accommodations are reserved in advance.

Who’s required to collect and file lodging taxes on short-term rentals in Illinois? If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting lodging taxes to Illinois tax authorities.

Location is key to compliance The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for lodging tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates. Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Illinois rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.



Local short-term rental regulations STR operators in Illinois should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering: Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of STR policies that apply to your property.

Registering with state tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your STR in Illinois, you’re legally required to register with the Illinois Department of Revenue. You can register online to receive a certificate of registration and taxpayer ID. You may also be required to register with local tax authorities.

Collecting lodging tax

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting lodging taxes, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.

Which taxes apply to Illinois short-term rentals? In Illinois, a number of different lodging taxes may apply to your STR, depending on your location. These can include:

Tax name File and remit to Illinois Hotel Operators’ Occupation Tax Illinois Department of Revenue Illinois Sports Facilities Hotel Tax (Chicago) Illinois Department of Revenue Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority Hotel Tax (Chicago) Illinois Department of Revenue Municipal Hotel Tax (Chicago) Illinois Department of Revenue Local lodging taxes Local tax authority



Tax rates Before you can begin collecting lodging taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge to avoid compliance issues. Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your Illinois address.

What charges are taxable? In Illinois, anything the host requires the guest to pay in order to use the accommodation is considered part of the rental fee/gross receipts. This includes items such as cleaning fees, pet fees, rollaway bed fees, extra person fees, etc. Fees for optional services or food and beverage purchases aren’t subject to lodging taxes. However, they may be subject to sales taxes.

What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects lodging taxes for me? STR marketplaces are required to collect Hotel Operators’ Occupation Tax and remit the tax to the state. If taxes aren’t being collected for you, you’re responsible for collecting and remitting them to state tax authorities.

Are guests ever exempt from lodging taxes? There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in Illinois. For example, a guest who rents for a long term rather than a short term is exempt from short-term lodging taxes. In Illinois, receipts from foreign diplomats or disaster relief organizations are also exempt from state Hotel Operators’ Occupation Tax with a valid exemption certificate.

Filing lodging tax returns

After you’ve collected taxes from your guests, it’s time to file your tax returns with the Illinois Department of Revenue. In Illinois, you can file returns and pay the amount due online.

When do I need to file my returns? You’ll be assigned a filing frequency and due dates when you register with the tax authority. For filing with the Illinois Department of Revenue, due dates are as follows:

Filing frequency Due date Monthly Due the last day of the month following the close of the filing period Quarterly Due the last day of the month following the close of the filing period Annually Due by January 31 each year