Ohio vacation rental tax guide

Airbnb and Vrbo have changed the way vacationers travel, with many guests choosing to rent private homes rather than book hotels. With a bounty of popular destinations including Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus, the Buckeye State offers ample opportunity for short-term rental (STR) businesses.

But these opportunities come with tax obligations. Like hotel stays, STR stays in Ohio are subject to lodging taxes. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and interest penalties. Tax jurisdictions are increasingly making STR tax compliance a priority, so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you.

Avalara MyLodgeTax put together this guide to help you comply with Ohio lodging tax laws at the state level. Local jurisdictions such as cities or counties may have their own lodging tax rules. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool.

No lodging tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your vacation rental questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Ohio tax laws.

Lodging tax basics

Lodging tax is calculated as a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay and added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but the STR operator is responsible for collecting and paying it to the proper tax authority.

What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Ohio?

Ohio levies state lodging taxes on “hotels,” which are defined as places “where sleeping accommodations are offered to guests, in which five or more rooms are used for the accommodation of such guests, whether the rooms are in one or several structures.” Transient guests are defined as people occupying a room or rooms for sleeping accommodations for less than 30 consecutive days. Local tax jurisdictions may have their own lodging tax definitions and requirements.

Who’s required to collect and file taxes on short-term rentals in Ohio?

If you offer five or more sleeping rooms for short-term rental, you're likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting sales taxes to the Ohio Department of Taxation. Tax authorities on the local level may have different rules.

Location is key to compliance

The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for lodging tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates.

Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Ohio rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. Tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Local short-term rental regulations

STR operators in Ohio should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering:

Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards

Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of STR policies that apply to your property.

Registering with tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your STR in Ohio, you’re legally required to register with the Ohio Department of Taxation. You can register online to receive a vendor’s license as well as instructions on filing your lodging taxes.

Depending on your jurisdiction, you may also be required to register with your local tax authority and file local lodging tax returns.

Collecting lodging taxes

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting lodging taxes, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.

Which taxes apply to Ohio short-term rentals?

In Ohio, a number of different lodging taxes may apply to your STR, depending on your location. These can include: