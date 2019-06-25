Pennsylvania vacation rental tax guide

Airbnb and Vrbo have changed the way vacationers travel. More and more guests are choosing to rent private homes rather than book hotels. With a bounty of popular destinations including Philadelphia, Hershey Park, and the Poconos, the Keystone State offers prospective short-term rental hosts the opportunity to bring in extra income and meet new people.

But new income opportunities bring new tax implications. Like hotel and B&B stays, short-term rentals in Pennsylvania are subject to tax. Tax authorities require short-term vacation rental hosts to collect applicable short-term rental taxes from their guests and remit them to the proper authorities.

Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and interest penalties. These may not catch up with vacation rental operators in the short term, but the sharing economy is under increased scrutiny so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you.

Avalara MyLodgeTax has put together this guide to help you comply with Pennsylvania short-term rental tax laws. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool.

No short-term vacation rental tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your vacation rental questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Pennsylvania tax laws.

Short-term rental tax basics

When you start operating a short-term rental, while you might not have experience with lodging taxes, you’re probably familiar with income tax. It’s important to understand the difference between the two.

Income tax is reported and paid annually to the federal government and many state governments on “taxable” income, which is income after allowed expense deductions. You pay this tax directly to the government.

Lodging tax on a short-term rental is a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay that’s added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but you’re responsible for collecting the tax and paying it to the proper tax authority.

What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Pennsylvania?

For tax purposes, short-term rentals in Pennsylvania are defined as stays of fewer than 30 days by the same person.

Who’s required to collect and file taxes on short-term rentals in Pennsylvania?

If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting short-term rental taxes to Pennsylvania tax authorities.

Location is key to compliance

The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for short-term rental tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates.

Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Pennsylvania rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay.

It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.



Registering with tax authorities



Before you can begin collecting taxes on your short-term rental in Pennsylvania, you’re legally required to register with the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. You can register online, and once you’ve registered, you’ll receive a Sales, Use, and Hotel Occupancy Tax License as well as instructions on filing your lodging taxes.

If all your transactions go through a short-term rental marketplace, you are not required to register with the state or collect state lodging taxes.

Depending on your jurisdiction, you may be required to register with your local tax authority and file local occupation tax returns in addition to state registration and filing.

Do I need to form an LLC?

In Pennsylvania, you don’t need to form an LLC to register with tax authorities.

Local short-term rental regulations

Short-term rental operators in Pennsylvania should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering:

Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards

Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of short-term rental policies that apply to your property.

Collecting short-term rental tax

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting rental tax, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.

Which taxes apply to Pennsylvania short-term rentals? Which taxes apply to Pennsylvania short-term rentals?

In Pennsylvania, a number of different lodging taxes may apply to your short-term rental, depending on your location. These can include:

Tax name File and remit to State hotel occupancy tax Pennsylvania Department of Revenue Local hotel occupancy tax (Allegheny and Philadelphia counties) Pennsylvania Department of Revenue Local room rental tax Local tax authority

Tax rates

Before you can begin collecting short-term rental taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge. Rates can and do change frequently, so it’s critical to make sure you have the latest rate to avoid over- or undercharging your guests and running into compliance issues.

Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your Pennsylvania address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, required registrations, frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay.

What charges are taxable?

In Pennsylvania, any amount charged in order to use accommodations is taxable. This includes items such as cleaning fees, pet fees, rollaway bed fees, extra person fees, etc. Other fees including no-show fees, early departure fees, late departure fees, and damage fees are also taxable, although cancellation fees are not taxable.

Pennsylvania also has some special rules. For example, fees for high-speed internet access are not subject to hotel occupancy tax, while telephone charges are.

What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects taxes for me?

Before collecting any short-term rental taxes from your guests, you need to be aware of whether any taxes have already been collected for you. In Pennsylvania, short-term rental marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo are required to collect short-term rental taxes for you when the listing is booked. If taxes aren’t being collected for you, you’re responsible for collecting and remitting them to state tax authorities.

Are guests ever exempt from taxes?

There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in Pennsylvania. For example, a guest who rents for a long term rather than a short term will be exempt from short-term lodging taxes.

In Pennsylvania, federal employees on official business and foreign diplomats are exempt from hotel taxes. Documentation is required.

Filing short-term rental tax returns

After you’ve collected taxes from your guests, it’s time to file your tax returns with the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. In Pennsylvania, you must file returns online. In order to file, you’ll need to enter information on how much you charged for your rentals. You’ll also need to pay the tax amount due. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue allows credit card payments, but you may be charged convenience fees for this type of payment.

Take the time to double-check your returns prior to submitting. Simple mistakes such as typos, missing signatures, and incorrect tax information can lead to unwanted delays.

When do I need to file my returns?

You’ll be assigned a filing frequency and due dates when you register with the tax authority. For filing with the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, state hotel occupancy tax due dates are as follows:

Filing frequency Due date Monthly Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Quarterly Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Semiannually Due by February 20 and August 20

I didn’t rent my property during this filing period. Am I still required to file a tax return for my short-term rental with the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue?

Yes. Short-term rental operators registered with the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue are required to file returns each assigned filing period, regardless of whether there was any short-term rental income or any short-term rental taxes were collected. Such returns are commonly known as “zero dollar returns.” Local tax authorities may have their own requirements.

Are there penalties for filing taxes late?

Whether you choose to offer short-term rentals through a marketplace like Airbnb or Vrbo or directly to guests, you open the door to tax liability at the state and local level. As tax revenue is a major source of local funding, tax authorities are becoming more aggressive in their efforts to identify individuals and businesses not in compliance with tax laws. Failure to register with tax authorities and file short-term rental tax returns in Pennsylvania on time may result in late fees, interest payments, and in extreme cases, legal action.

I’ve been offering short-term rentals without collecting lodging tax. What options do I have?

If you’re already operating a short-term rental but you’re not collecting short-term rental taxes, you may be in violation of Pennsylvania tax laws. Take the time to review your legal responsibility (with a tax professional, if necessary) and understand the risk of continuing to not collect tax.

Short-term rental hosts in Pennsylvania may be able to take advantage of a voluntary disclosure agreement (VDA). A VDA offers an opportunity for hosts to proactively disclose prior period tax liabilities in accordance with a binding agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. VDAs are offered to encourage cooperation with state tax laws and may result in some or all penalty and interest payments being waived.

Are there options for outsourcing lodging tax filing?

Yes. Numerous short-term rental hosts in Pennsylvania file several state and local lodging tax returns every year. For many, filing solutions such as MyLodgeTax can relieve this burden.