Beginning July 1st Massachusetts short-term rental operators must collect room occupancy tax for the first time. Are you prepared?
What Massachusetts rental operators need to know
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law imposing the same room occupancy taxes on short term rentals as those paid by hotels and motels.
Operators of short-term rentals, including those booked though platforms such as Airbnb or Homeaway will be required to add these taxes to guests’ bills and remit them to tax authorities. Rentals booked on or after January 1, 2019 for stays on or after July 1, 2019 will be subject to the new tax.
Operators of short-term rentals need to collect and file:
- Massachusetts state room occupancy tax (5.7%)
- Any local taxes imposed by your county or city. Rates vary by location, up to 6%
