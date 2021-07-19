It's harder than you might expect to acquire a business license in Alabama given the overlapping nature of some of their business licenses. Sales tax registrations, in particular, have created a persistent problem for some business owners.

At issue with sales tax registrations is the fact that many counties and local governments in Alabama rely on Revenue Discovery Systems (RDS).

Along with Louisiana, Alabama uses this 3rd party service to collect and maintain all sales taxes for the state. There's often no way to know if a sales tax license is required only at the state level, or if it's required at the county and local level as well.