Colorado's economy is expected to add thousands of jobs in coming years, according to a recent Colorado Business Economic Outlook report. Businesses throughout Colorado will no doubt enjoy increased growth driven by high-tech and manufacturing industries, especially in the Colorado Springs and the Western Slope regions.

If you want to start a business in Colorado, you will need to obtain a general business license, which is referred to as a "use and sales tax license." The location where you plan to open your business determines whether you should apply for a county or city-level business license.