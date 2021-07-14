Hawaii’s economy is projected to enjoy positive economic growth in 2019 and beyond. This projection accounts for Hawaii's booming tourism industry as well as an expanding labor market. Overall, the Aloha State's economy (a measurement of the GDP) shows that it is on track to benefit from a 1.3 percent increase this year and an even higher GDP in 2020.

With tourism continuing to be Hawaii's main industry, many entrepreneurs establish businesses that are meant to attract visitors. Hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, and shops selling genuine Hawaiian goods remain the most successful and lucrative businesses that entrepreneurs invest in.

No matter what size or kind of business you want to set up on a Hawaiian island, you will need to obtain a general business license, also called a general excise license. In addition to researching and understanding the requirements for obtaining a business license in Hawaii, you will need to reserve a large chunk of time to filling out and submitting an array of documents.

To avoid taking valuable resources away from readying a business for its grand opening, many entrepreneurs rely on professional assistance to complete the process of applying for and receiving a Hawaii business license.