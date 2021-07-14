What should I know about business licenses in Hawaii?
Hawaii’s economy is projected to enjoy positive economic growth in 2019 and beyond. This projection accounts for Hawaii's booming tourism industry as well as an expanding labor market. Overall, the Aloha State's economy (a measurement of the GDP) shows that it is on track to benefit from a 1.3 percent increase this year and an even higher GDP in 2020.
With tourism continuing to be Hawaii's main industry, many entrepreneurs establish businesses that are meant to attract visitors. Hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, and shops selling genuine Hawaiian goods remain the most successful and lucrative businesses that entrepreneurs invest in.
No matter what size or kind of business you want to set up on a Hawaiian island, you will need to obtain a general business license, also called a general excise license. In addition to researching and understanding the requirements for obtaining a business license in Hawaii, you will need to reserve a large chunk of time to filling out and submitting an array of documents.
To avoid taking valuable resources away from readying a business for its grand opening, many entrepreneurs rely on professional assistance to complete the process of applying for and receiving a Hawaii business license.
Common Hawaii business license questions
Opening a business in the Aloha State can be exciting. It can also be complicated when it comes to business licenses. Check out a few of the most common Hawaii business license questions to help you get started.
Businesses operating in Hawaii must register and obtain a license from the Hawaii Department of Taxation. Other certifications and licenses may apply based on your industry.
The cost of a business license in Hawaii can vary based on your business and can range from $5 to $20. This is on top of any additional licenses, fees, and permits your business may need.
You can obtain many business licenses in Hawaii by applying online. Double-check to ensure you’re applying for all the correct licenses your business requires.
Get help identifying the correct licenses with license guidance from Avalara
Licensing information for Hawaii cities
Learn more about business licenses
Connect with Avalara to learn more about the licenses your business may require.
Learn more about business licenses
Connect with Avalara to learn more about the licenses your business may require.