What should I know about business licenses in Idaho?

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reports that Idaho is growing at a faster annual rate than the overall growth rate in the U.S. (2.8 percent compared to 1.2 percent). Idaho's booming economy is partly supported by the state's small business industry, which employs over 55 percent of the private workforce.

The largest share of employment involving small businesses are companies with no more than 100 employees. As a result of Idaho's favorable business climate, entrepreneurs have inundated the Gem State with applications for business licenses.

In Idaho, entrepreneurs may need to get multiple business licenses for one business location. In addition, you might be required to obtain licenses from municipal, city, state, and even federal authorities separately.

For example, convenience stores selling alcohol in Twin Falls must apply for a state liquor license and a Twin Falls liquor license. Some Idaho cities and towns also require a review of commercial business licenses regarding compliance, zoning, and fire safety issues before owners can open their businesses.