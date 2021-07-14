What should I know about business licenses in Idaho?
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reports that Idaho is growing at a faster annual rate than the overall growth rate in the U.S. (2.8 percent compared to 1.2 percent). Idaho's booming economy is partly supported by the state's small business industry, which employs over 55 percent of the private workforce.
The largest share of employment involving small businesses are companies with no more than 100 employees. As a result of Idaho's favorable business climate, entrepreneurs have inundated the Gem State with applications for business licenses.
In Idaho, entrepreneurs may need to get multiple business licenses for one business location. In addition, you might be required to obtain licenses from municipal, city, state, and even federal authorities separately.
For example, convenience stores selling alcohol in Twin Falls must apply for a state liquor license and a Twin Falls liquor license. Some Idaho cities and towns also require a review of commercial business licenses regarding compliance, zoning, and fire safety issues before owners can open their businesses.
Common Idaho business license questions
Looking to start a business in the Gem State? Here are some of the most common Idaho business license questions to help you get started.
Idaho does not have a state business license, but there may be licensing requirements in your city or county. It’s always a good idea to check with your local offices to find out if they require additional business licenses.
The cost of a business license in Idaho can range depending on your business. You should contact your city or county clerk to learn how much your license may cost.
You need to register your business with the office of the Idaho Secretary of State before you do anything else. As we mentioned before, Idaho doesn’t have a state business license. Still, it’s a good idea to check with your city or county in case they require their own licenses or permits.
Avalara can help you identify which licenses you need and where you need them.
Licensing information for Idaho cities
Learn more about business licenses
Connect with Avalara to learn more about the licenses your business may require.
Learn more about business licenses
Connect with Avalara to learn more about the licenses your business may require.