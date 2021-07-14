Beginning in 2010, Iowa has consistently rated as a top state for business owners and as one of the most affordable places to run an enterprise. Although Iowa is traditionally viewed as an agriculture state, it also boasts a diversified economy that includes many financial, biotechnology, and manufacturing services.

Applications for Iowa business licenses involve registering with the state's small business department, providing information about the structure of your business, and getting a federal employer identification number (FEIN), if applicable. You will need this special identification number if you own a sole proprietorship with employees, if your business sells tobacco, firearms, and/or alcohol, or if you plan to run a partnership or corporation.

