Kansas expects to enjoy increased employment growth following a reduction in the 2018 unemployment rate. Kansans should see thousands of new jobs emerge in their state in coming years, with more positions available in the manufacturing sector but slower job growth within the government industry. Currently, Kansas has a 3.2 unemployment rate, which is the lowest unemployment rate since 1999.

Entrepreneurs are fueling much of the economic boom in Kansas, especially in Topeka and Wichita. The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Awards, a prestigious contest held annually, recently announced the finalists of their contest. Some of these finalists include businesses with only five employees (Affinity Automotive Services and Keating & Associates Financial Services), businesses with 6 to 20 employees (Medical Provider Resources and Headshots Bar & Grill), and businesses with 20 to 100 employees (Axiom Healthcare Services and McCurdy Auction House).

Obtaining a business license in Kansas involves determining if your business requires federal licensing, registering your business with the state for tax purposes, and researching Kansas business regulations regarding product reselling. Prospective business owners may also need to get an occupational license if they plan to own a bakery, convenience store, landscaping company, or hair salon.