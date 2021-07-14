What should I know about business licenses in Kentucky?
Kentucky business leaders are projecting continued economic and business expansion in their state over at least the next five years. Urban centers are seeing big development and construction projects fueling employment and a definite financial boom.
Tourism is also a big component of Kentucky's economy, with entrepreneurs reporting tourism-related businesses enjoying increasing revenue since the state recovered from the 2008 recession.
How do business licenses work in Kentucky?
Obtaining a business license in Kentucky involves finding out if you need one or more permits or regulatory licenses related to the type of business you are opening. Regulatory permits and/or licenses cover the sale of particular products or services. In addition, different businesses licenses are issued by a variety of state agencies.
Some business licenses are issued by local agencies, while others must be obtained by applying to both state and local agencies. Also, if you want to operate your business under an assumed label or name, you will need to register your business (whether a partnership, LLC, or corporation) with the Kentucky Secretary of State Department.
Common Kentucky business license questions
If you’re opening a business in the Bluegrass State then you’re probably wondering if you need a business license. We put together a few common business license questions to help you start your business in Kentucky.
There is not a general, statewide business license for Kentucky. Even so, there are particular businesses that may need to get specific licenses or permits to operate. Most cities or counties may also require their own local licenses. You should check your individual business to see if additional permits are required.
Different types of businesses may require different licenses, so costs may vary depending on your industry. A license for an auto dealer in Kentucky could run $200, plus a $40 salesperson license fee.
If you decide to open a plant nursery in Kentucky then you will need a nursery license that starts at $40. Double-check the licenses your business needs and confirm if it requires any other permits.
Starting a business in Kentucky is exciting, but it’s important you follow the right process. Once you’ve picked your name and decided on a business structure you can register your business and obtain your tax numbers. Then it’s time to see if your business needs a special license or if other permits are required by your city or county.
