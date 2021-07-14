Obtaining a business license in Kentucky involves finding out if you need one or more permits or regulatory licenses related to the type of business you are opening. Regulatory permits and/or licenses cover the sale of particular products or services. In addition, different businesses licenses are issued by a variety of state agencies.

Some business licenses are issued by local agencies, while others must be obtained by applying to both state and local agencies. Also, if you want to operate your business under an assumed label or name, you will need to register your business (whether a partnership, LLC, or corporation) with the Kentucky Secretary of State Department.