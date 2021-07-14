What should I know about business licenses in Maine?
The Bureau of Economic Analysis notes that Maine's gross state product in 2017 was over $61 billion, a solid 1.5 percent increase over 2016's gross state product. In addition, Maine's per capita income for 2017 was nearly $45,100, which is a 2.2 percent increase over personal income reported in 2016. The primary industries recently fueling Maine's economic growth include the real estate, insurance, rental/leasing, and finance sectors, accounting for 1.2 percent of Maine's actual growth.
Entrepreneurship is so profitable in Maine that Maine's Small Business Coalition recently endorsed the Prosperity Budget in support of the state's economy. This budget delineates a blueprint for investing in communities, infrastructure, health care, and good-paying jobs, all of which promote the ability of small businesses to thrive in Maine.
As news of the Pine Tree state's active encouragement of entrepreneurship spreads across New England, the state's government website portal is seeing significant upticks in business license applications.
If you are interested in starting a business in Maine, you will need to apply for a business license, provide proof of business insurance applicable to your type of business, obtain identification numbers for tax purposes, and find out if your business requires additional county or city licenses.
Common Maine business license questions
Planning to set up shop in the Pine Tree state? Maybe you want to start a lobster shack or open a tree service company. If you do, you’re going to need to know about business licenses. These common questions about Maine business licenses will get you on the right track.
Most businesses in Maine need a license. An exception is a sole proprietorship, which does not need to be registered with the state. Keep in mind that there may be other licenses and permits depending on your industry. Business licenses in Maine are typically managed at the town or city level.
The cost of a business license in Maine may depend on both your city and your kind of business. In the city of Portland, Maine, business licenses have an application fee starting at $45. A license in Bangor can range from $69 for a junkyard or industrial metal license to $688 to license a carnival with 10 or more rides.
Contact your city or municipal government to find the cost for your business and determine any additional permits, if applicable.
You should contact your local town or county office about obtaining a business license in Maine. Avalara can also do some of the legwork for you by helping to identify the licenses you need and preparing your applications.
Licensing information for Maine cities
Learn more about business licenses
