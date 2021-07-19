What should I know about business licenses in Massachusetts?

Most municipalities in Massachusetts have done away with their business licenses, but that’s not the end of the business license story in The Bay State.

For one thing, every business in Massachusetts is required to obtain a business certificate (if they’re operating under a DBA). Failure to retain this critical license can lead to stiff penalties.

Some industries, particularly those that are heavily regulated, face additional hurdles. Food service businesses, such as restaurants, bars, diners, and cafes, must obtain proper food permits, but this can be tricky since they are typically handled by local municipalities.

Consequently, it’s not as easy as one would think to track down the necessary forms, instructions, deadlines, and schedules. Advanced planning is typically recommended to fulfill your Massachusetts business license compliance requirements.