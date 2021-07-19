Minnesota requires a lot of business licenses compared to other states. Moreover, each business license itself is contingent on many requirements. The situation in The Land of 10,000 Lakes can get even more hectic once you realize that the most heavily regulated licenses are decentralized.

A lot depends upon which city in Minnesota you are registering a business. Some of the larger cities – such as Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and Rochester – have dedicated licensing departments, while the smaller towns – such as Fertile, Bovey, and Deer River – rely on a local clerk's office.

The decentralized nature of business licenses in Minnesota is a particular burden for heavily regulated professionals, such as commercial contractors. There is no state-issued commercial contractor license. This means that contractors have to check with each city in which they intend to work to see if they meet the municipality's licensing requirements.

In fact, there are often separate requirements for commercial contracting companies and the skilled trade professionals who actually perform the work.

(P.S. Don't underestimate the extent to which large cities in Minnesota rely upon “specialty business licenses.” For example, check out Minneapolis' extensive list of “Sales and Service” licenses. It's quite long.)