What should I know about business licenses in Montana?
The U.S. Small Business Administration reports that Montana's small businesses employ nearly 250,000 people, a number representing 65 percent of the private workforce. Companies employing 100 people or fewer comprise the bulk of small business hiring.
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry states that Montana claims the bigger share of small companies compared to the other 49 states. Only Wyoming can boast of a record number of small businesses (91 percent) employing 20 workers. Additionally, with a rate of nearly 8 percent, Montana is No. 1 in the U.S. for business openings.
Entrepreneurs play a vital role in growing Montana's small business economy. With low start-up expenditures and a booming economy supporting business growth, Montana is issuing more business licenses than ever before.
Before obtaining a business license in the Treasure State, you will need to determine your business structure (sole proprietorship, general partnership, corporation or limited liability corporation), reserve a business name, obtain a federal employer identification number, and determine if your business must further apply for special licensing and/or permits. Home-based businesses may also need a city/county license before they can operate legally in Montana.
Common Montana business license questions
It’s enticing to start a business in Big Sky Country. It can also be a big headache if you don’t understand how business licenses work in Montana. We put together a few of the most common Montana business license questions to help you on your way.
There is not a general license for business in Montana. All business licensing in the state is provided by local city and county offices.
Because business licenses are provided by cities and counties, where your business is located can affect the cost in Montana. Your number of full-time employees can also impact the cost. The minimum fee for a business with a commercial location in Missoula, Montana, and fewer than four employees is currently $156.
Applying for a business license in Montana can be easier said than done. In some cities, like Billings or Missoula, business licensing is available through either phone or email.
Licensing information for Montana cities
