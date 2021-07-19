What should I know about business licenses in Nevada?
For the past decade, Nevada business licenses have been handled by the Secretary of State's office, rather than the Department of Taxation. The move was intended to promote smoother processing for the various startup businesses that seek a home in The Silver State.
However, business owners in a hurry can still expect a lag time between requesting a business license and getting it signed, sealed, and delivered.
Nevada does accept online applications for a business license, but that doesn't necessarily mean that you can expedite a business license application.
Making matters worse, most businesses are going to require more than a mere state-level business license (which is the only kind that is actually processed by the Secretary of State's office).
Besides that, there are many business license and permit requirements at the county and local level. Given the various rules and regulations among the many counties and cities within the state, there's a complex maze for entrepreneurs in Nevada to navigate. It's best to get started early.
How many business licenses do you need?
The number of business licenses you need in Nevada depends on a number of unique factors.
These factors include...
- Within which city/county will you operate your business?
- What business activities will you be conducting?
- How heavily regulated is your industry? Etc.
To put it in perspective, we ran the following queries through our own business license research tool. Here are some authentic results:
This may include a cosmetology shop license. This particular license is typically obtained by submitting a Salon License Application after reviewing the Cosmetology Laws and Policies and the Cosmetology FAQ.
This may include a state certificate of occupancy. To the surprise of nobody, you need to submit an Application for Certificate of Occupancy to obtain this certificate.
This may include a county food establishment permit. Our database indicates many potential forms and documents relevant to this permit, including a Food Permit Sign Off Form, a Food Service Facility Permit Application, a Mobile Food Establishment Permit Application, and a Temporary Food Service Application Form.
Common Nevada business license questions
It doesn’t pay to gamble when it comes to your business licenses in Nevada. Learn what you need to know about business licenses in the Silver State with these common questions.
Yes, Nevada requires a business license. In fact, all people or entities operating as businesses in Nevada must obtain a business license each year. There are some exceptions, like nonprofit entities, but you should check with the state to learn about your business.
A state business license in Nevada starts at $500 for corporations. The cost of a business license can be $200 for other business types, and all business licenses must be renewed annually. Keep in mind that additional fees may apply and other registrations may be required depending on your business.
You need to get your Nevada business license from the Office of the Secretary of State. Nevada business license applications can generally be filed online and can also be handled in-person, by phone, or by fax.
Avalara can help you identify the correct business licenses you need in Nevada, and we can also help prepare your applications.
Licensing information for Nevada cities
Connect with Avalara to learn more about the licenses your business may require.
