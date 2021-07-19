What should I know about business licenses in Nevada?

What should I know about business licenses in Nevada?

For the past decade, Nevada business licenses have been handled by the Secretary of State's office, rather than the Department of Taxation. The move was intended to promote smoother processing for the various startup businesses that seek a home in The Silver State.

However, business owners in a hurry can still expect a lag time between requesting a business license and getting it signed, sealed, and delivered.

Nevada does accept online applications for a business license, but that doesn't necessarily mean that you can expedite a business license application.

Making matters worse, most businesses are going to require more than a mere state-level business license (which is the only kind that is actually processed by the Secretary of State's office).

Besides that, there are many business license and permit requirements at the county and local level. Given the various rules and regulations among the many counties and cities within the state, there's a complex maze for entrepreneurs in Nevada to navigate. It's best to get started early.