What should I know about business licenses in New Hampshire?

New Hampshire has fully recovered from the 2008 recession and now boasts several industries that are driving the state's economy.

High tech/smart manufacturing is the biggest and most important portion of New Hampshire's economy. In fact, this industry accounts for over 21 percent of wages among employed individuals.

Professional, occupational, environmental, food service, and alcohol-selling companies that want to operate legally in the state need business licenses in New Hampshire. In addition, some business types, such as limited liability companies and corporations, must file specific records with a corporation division of the NH Secretary of State.

Existing businesses that want to obtain new licensing in order to change the name of their company need to file an application for registering a trade name.