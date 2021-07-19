What should I know about business licenses in New Jersey?

New Jersey business licenses are often processed by the NJ Division of Consumer Affairs. Veteran business license professionals know that this is a strong signal that the state will be wary of issuing business licenses and permits for heavily regulated activities without extensive requirements – background checks, fingerprints, etc.

It can get worse. Some specific industries require additional hurdles to get a business license in New Jersey. Consider food permits, essential documents for any restaurant, bar, or café.

In The Garden State, these business licenses are not issued on the state level at all. They are issued on the local level. This creates a problem for aspiring restaurant owners since there is no central hub for information on how to achieve compliance.