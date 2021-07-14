What should I know about business licenses in New Mexico?

New Mexico is back! In January 2018, the Land of Enchantment's unemployment rate decreased nearly two percentage points to just a little over five percent, while positive economic signs are expected to continue into the future.

Additionally, small businesses in New Mexico employed almost 55 percent of the private workforce while the number of new small businesses have increased steadily by 2.3 percent over the past two years.

The New Mexico Small Business Development Center Network recently selected multiple businesses as recipients of awards given to companies that show extraordinary commitment to the success of their communities and their businesses.

Some of these outstanding small businesses include Old School New Styles Barber Shop, Signergy Productions, Victory Lane Tires, and Northern New Mexico Stump Grinders, LLC.

Before receiving this award, these businesses had to apply for a New Mexico business license and register with the state's Taxation and Revenue Department and the Department of Labor. Since New Mexico does not issue general state business licenses, entrepreneurs may need to obtain occupational licensing from counties or cities in which their business is located.

You also must register with the state's zoning code division, obtain tax identification numbers, and determine whether your business will be a limited liability corporation, sole proprietorship, partnership, or other structure.