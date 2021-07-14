North Dakota business licenses
Your easy way to find North Dakota business licenses
What should I know about business licenses in North Dakota?
One of the top oil and gas states in the U.S., North Dakota produced nearly 1,336,00 barrels of oil daily in February 2019. This was a 13.6 percent increase from the number of barrels produced in February 2018. Over 100 gas and oil permits were issued in February as well, which is a 13 percent increase over permits issued in 2019.
With millions of people employed by oil and gas companies in ND, business owners of all types are currently enjoying an uptick in revenue they have not seen since before the 2009-2012 recession.
Prospective entrepreneurs wishing to take advantage of North Dakota's excellent economy will need to obtain a business license issued by the state, the attorney general, or another entity. Businesses needing a state license include contractors, notary publics, professional fundraisers, and charitable solicitation services.
Establishments selling alcohol and tobacco will need to send an application for special licenses to the North Dakota's AG Department. For all other businesses not falling under these categories, owners must contact the AG for information about specialty licenses.
Common North Dakota business license questions
Are you an entrepreneur itching to open a new business in the Peace Garden State? Here are some of our common business license questions to help you learn more.
At the state level in North Dakota, a business license is commonly called a sales tax permit (or seller’s permit). If you have a physical presence or meet economic nexus requirements, you need one. The Department of Tax Fee and Administration issues these sales tax permits.
The cost of your North Dakota business license may be different depending on your city and what you do. For example, there is a one-time fee of $135 for an LLC. To avoid penalties, you can talk to your city or county about paying various license and permit fees.
You can get a business license online by applying with the correct licensing or regulatory agency for your business. Licensing jurisdictions are at the state, local, and federal levels.
Requirements typically depend on your business’s activity and location (zoning). For example, the city of Bismarck requires food service businesses and pawnbrokers, among others, to have specific city licenses.
Requirements typically depend on your business's activity and location (zoning). For example, the city of Bismarck requires food service businesses and pawnbrokers, among others, to have specific city licenses.
Licensing information for North Dakota cities
Learn more about business licenses
Connect with Avalara to learn more about the licenses your business may require.
