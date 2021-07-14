One of the top oil and gas states in the U.S., North Dakota produced nearly 1,336,00 barrels of oil daily in February 2019. This was a 13.6 percent increase from the number of barrels produced in February 2018. Over 100 gas and oil permits were issued in February as well, which is a 13 percent increase over permits issued in 2019.

With millions of people employed by oil and gas companies in ND, business owners of all types are currently enjoying an uptick in revenue they have not seen since before the 2009-2012 recession.

Prospective entrepreneurs wishing to take advantage of North Dakota's excellent economy will need to obtain a business license issued by the state, the attorney general, or another entity. Businesses needing a state license include contractors, notary publics, professional fundraisers, and charitable solicitation services.

Establishments selling alcohol and tobacco will need to send an application for special licenses to the North Dakota's AG Department. For all other businesses not falling under these categories, owners must contact the AG for information about specialty licenses.