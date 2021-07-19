What should I know about business licenses in Ohio?
In some ways, Ohio is an unremarkable state. Ohio business licenses and permits are enforced in roughly the same way that they are in the other 49 states. But Ohio business license requirements have some unique qualities that make it important to keep your eye on the compliance ball.
For one thing, most businesses are required to register for withholding taxes. This can happen on both the state and local level. When processing applications for their withholding tax, Ohio relies on RITA (Regional Income Tax Agency), a 3rd party agency that has long had a big role in The Buckeye State. This is a crucial detail to remember for all entrepreneurs that seek to open a business in Ohio, but especially those that will have employees working from home.
How many business licenses do you need?
The number of business licenses you need in Ohio depends on a number of unique factors.
These factors include...
- Within which city/county will you operate your business?
- What business activities will you be conducting?
- How heavily regulated is your industry? Etc.
To put it in perspective, we ran the following queries through our own business license research tool. Here are some authentic results:
This may include a state-specific Ohio child care license. As with many jurisdictions around the country, a business owner would need to work with a Liability Insurance Statement for Child Care Homes in order to obtain this license.
This may include a local Cleveland tax registration. There are numerous forms and documents that a business owner should investigate, including an Application for Refund, an Employer's Return of Income Tax Withheld, and a Withholding and Business Registration Form.
This may include a county-specific Hamilton vendors license. There is of course a Vendors’ License Application.
Common Ohio business license questions
If you’re setting up a business in Ohio then it’s important to know about how business licenses work in the Buckeye State. These Ohio business license questions can help you get started.
Yes. Every business in Ohio needs to be registered with the Ohio Secretary of State in order to legally operate. Other entities will need additional licensing or permits at the local levels.
For vendors, the fee starts for as low as $25. The Ohio Department of Taxation provides various license filing costs. Applications for licenses and permits can be filed and paid online.
The Buckeye State has a pretty extensive checklist of to do’s by industry in becoming a business. You can go to your state government pages and take this on your own, or, if you’d like some assistance, Avalara can help identify your business license requirements, so you can soon be on your way to opening your own business.
