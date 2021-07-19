In some ways, Ohio is an unremarkable state. Ohio business licenses and permits are enforced in roughly the same way that they are in the other 49 states. But Ohio business license requirements have some unique qualities that make it important to keep your eye on the compliance ball.

For one thing, most businesses are required to register for withholding taxes. This can happen on both the state and local level. When processing applications for their withholding tax, Ohio relies on RITA (Regional Income Tax Agency), a 3rd party agency that has long had a big role in The Buckeye State. This is a crucial detail to remember for all entrepreneurs that seek to open a business in Ohio, but especially those that will have employees working from home.