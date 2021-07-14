The largest and most profitable industry in Rhode Island is the health care industry. Tourism, with over 40,000 jobs and sales exceeding $4.5 billion, comes in second. If a Rhode Islander is not working in health services or tourism, they are likely employed by a manufacturing business that makes metal products, ships/boats, electrical equipment, and various types of machinery.

When you apply for a business license in Rhode Island, you may also have to obtain one or more of the following permits, depending on the type of business you want to own: building, health, signage, occupational, liquor/tobacco, zoning, and alarm.

You should also be aware that Rhode Island does not have state-level, general business licenses. Instead, a business license is given at local levels. This means prospective business owners must contact the Rhode Island county where they plan to open a business.