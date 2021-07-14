A sign of South Dakota's growing business activity is the expansion of Win Chill LLC, a $40 million distribution center and warehouse constructed in 2017. Although it is a huge facility (over 200,000 square feet), developers say that it's not nearly big enough for the demand.

In fact, the responses from local business owners who are clamoring for more space to store their products "has been overwhelming," according to one of Win Chill's primary developers. Demand for medical services, retail, hotels, housing, and many other products and services, is the driving force behind South Dakota's record high economy.

Although the Coyote State does not issue general business licenses, entrepreneurs will need to apply for a South Dakota tax license provided by the state's Department of Revenue and Regulations. Depending on the type of business you wish to establish in SD, you may need to obtain specialty business licenses and permits through local city or county governments. City zoning departments may also have laws regarding the permits necessary to operate your business within county or city limits.