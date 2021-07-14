Obtaining business licenses in Tennessee poses a couple of unique challenges – the rules are often arbitrary, physical locations don't always determine the need for a business license, and some businesses need the same license at both the county and city levels.

Business Licenses, LLC recently had one customer opening a mobile food truck in Tennessee. He had already established his home office in his personal residence (that's 1 business license), and in Tennessee it was necessary for him to also obtain the same license at the county level (that's 2 business licenses). Since his truck would periodically serve food in a nearby city, he needed to obtain a license there as well (that's 3 business licenses). Finally, that business license required a duplicate with the county, too (that's 4 business licenses). And that's all for 1 business in Tennessee with 1 physical location.