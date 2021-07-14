Utah has led states in job growth rate since 2010. The primary reason Utah enjoys such a robust economy is the exceptional diversity of its economy.

In addition, business investment purchases increased in 2018 by nearly 10 percent for an estimated business revenue of $10 billion. The biggest increases involving purchases of business investments came from the manufacturing, wholesale, and construction industries.

It's not surprising that Utah is in the top five states selected by entrepreneurs to start their own business. Getting a business license in Utah is not difficult, but it is time-consuming and requires that entrepreneurs gather numerous documents, submit completed forms, and file for tax identification numbers. For example, you will need to obtain three different tax ID numbers (federal, state, and state sales tax ID numbers) before receiving your business license.

Depending on where you plan to open your business, you may also need to apply for a municipality or city license if your business does not have a physical address.