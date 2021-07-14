December 10, 2020, Update: Vermont revenues have risen nearly seven percent, which is the strongest growth reported by state legislators in five years. The biggest source of this revenue is personal income tax, up 10 percent compared to 2018 tax numbers. In addition, the Green Mountain State's consumption tax (liquor, sales, hotel rooms, and meals) exceeded 2018's consumption tax rate by almost six percent. What does this mean? Vermont residents and tourists are spending much more money in the state than they did in 2018.

Potential business owners do not need to obtain a general business license in Vermont. However, the state enforces licensing regulation for over 40 professions, ranging from architects and private investigators to accountants and land surveyors. In addition to these licensing laws, many cities and counties enact their own regulations regarding permits and business licenses.



Limited liabilities, limited partnerships, cooperatives, and non-profit organizations must register their business with Vermont's Secretary of State Department. Alternately, general partnerships and sole proprietors won't have to register with the Secretary of State unless they operate under trade names.