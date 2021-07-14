It's hard to know where you're going to stand when you seek a Virginia business license. There's little rhyme or reason as to why some municipalities require a business license in VA and others don't.

The capricious nature of business licenses in Virginia (VA) is especially true on the local level when a business is operating without a physical location. We once assisted a customer operating a Mobile Auto Repair business that needed to provide services in 11 geographically close municipalities. 6 of those municipalities required him to obtain a business license while five waived the obligation (without explanation).

Another complication in Virginia is that the state requires every business to obtain a state tax registration. Unlike most states that require this business license only in the event that a business employs a specific number of people or collects sales tax, Virginia requires it of every business. So it goes in The Old Dominion.