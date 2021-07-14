West Virginia business licenses (which are sometimes called business tax registrations) are required of every business that operates within the state. That's a fact even if your business doesn't file sales taxes. That's a fact even if you aren't hiring employees. It's a fact even if you're operating out of a residence. It's just a fact in West Virginia.

Here are two other facts worth remembering. First, as of early 2019, West Virginia doesn't accept business license applications online. To obtain a West Virginia business license, business owners must rely on physical mail and phone calls. That creates a significant lag time in the process. Second, West Virginia state is not the end of the story. Many of the cities in West Virginia (such as Charleston, Beckley, and Bluefield) require that businesses operating within their city limits obtain their own business licenses as well. You're best off doing extensive research in advance.