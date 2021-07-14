What should I know about business licenses in Wyoming?
The Wyoming Business Organization has called Wyoming the state with the most "business-friendly tax climate," a condition supported by low unemployment, revenue increases across all types and sizes of companies, and expansions within the manufacturing sector. While entrepreneurship is thriving in Wyoming, it still remains a complicated task for potential business owners to obtain a business license.
For example, all businesses in Wyoming must have a Social Security number or a Federal Employer Identification Number, register their business name with the Secretary of State, file for a Use and Sales tax license with the Wyoming Department of Revenue, and obtain permits and/or licenses issued by the state.
When filing for a Use Tax and Sales license, you will be asked to describe the structure of your business, a list of all owner's addresses and names (if applicable), and the estimated monthly volume of sales.
Local requirements may include obtaining special licenses to sell certain services or products. Occupational permits that are not regulated by state departments include permits for massage therapists, security guards, auctioneers, and private investigators.
Common Wyoming business license questions
The Cowboy State could use a great business like yours, but where do you start? Here are some of the top questions answered about getting a business license in Wyoming in order to start.
Good news, cowboys! In your great state, it’s not necessary to obtain a business license. Use that money toward building your business. However, it’s the law to maintain a registered agent to accept legal documents on behalf of your company.
Your business entity type will determine the cost of a business license in Wyoming. A non-profit starts at $50, while all others cost $100.
Once you select your entity type and name, there are plenty of resources available on how to file and maintain your license.
Need help? No problem. Avalara can assist you throughout the process to get a business license in Wyoming.
Licensing information for Wyoming cities
Learn more about business licenses
Connect with Avalara to learn more about the licenses your business may require.
Learn more about business licenses
Connect with Avalara to learn more about the licenses your business may require.