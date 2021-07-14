The Wyoming Business Organization has called Wyoming the state with the most "business-friendly tax climate," a condition supported by low unemployment, revenue increases across all types and sizes of companies, and expansions within the manufacturing sector. While entrepreneurship is thriving in Wyoming, it still remains a complicated task for potential business owners to obtain a business license.

For example, all businesses in Wyoming must have a Social Security number or a Federal Employer Identification Number, register their business name with the Secretary of State, file for a Use and Sales tax license with the Wyoming Department of Revenue, and obtain permits and/or licenses issued by the state.

When filing for a Use Tax and Sales license, you will be asked to describe the structure of your business, a list of all owner's addresses and names (if applicable), and the estimated monthly volume of sales.

Local requirements may include obtaining special licenses to sell certain services or products. Occupational permits that are not regulated by state departments include permits for massage therapists, security guards, auctioneers, and private investigators.