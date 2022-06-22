WEBINAR
A half year in review: A look at 2023’s tax changes so far
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Take a second look at our 2023 tax changes
At the start of the year, we made a few predictions about tax trends and changes for 2023. Now that we’re at the midyear point, it’s time to examine which predictions are taking hold and if any new trends have popped up.
In this webinar, we’ll discuss:
- The digital transformation of tax compliance
- How the economic landscape affects tax policy
- Corporate income tax rate changes
- The latest on economic nexus, marketplace complexity, and other state-specific updates
Bring your questions for the Q&A session. Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
