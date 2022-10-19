Avalara Announces First-of-its-Kind Sales Tax Accuracy Guarantee

Avalara customers now have “Accuracy Guarantee” financial protection in the event of an audit

Seattle, WA – October 15, 2015 -- Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT and other transactional taxes, today announced an industry first with its new Accuracy Guarantee audit protection promise for customers of its Avalara AvaTax service.

Under the terms of the new guarantee, customers will be compensated for financial losses related to a negative audit finding caused by an inaccurate result returned by the AvaTax service – up to the full amount of the customer’s annual service fee.

Today’s announcement adds a significant new layer of customer protection to Avalara’s existing Trust pledge, which ensures industry-leading levels of uptime and data protection, security and privacy, penetration testing, automated software update deployments, and next-generation firewall and virus protection.

“We are very excited to be the first tax automation solution provider to put a financial protection promise behind our sales tax software products,” said Scott McFarlane, CEO at Avalara. “To our valued customers, I’m so pleased to simply tell you, ‘you’re covered.’ Avalara stands firmly behind its products and services, now more than ever.”

To learn more about Avalara’s new Accuracy Guarantee audit protection pledge, https://www.avalara.com/legal/guarantee/.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India.