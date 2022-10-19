How to Prepare for a Sales Tax Exemption Certificate Audit in 9 Steps

Are you concerned that your company isn’t as ready for a sales tax audit as it could be? Would you like to ensure you’re as prepared as possible? Are you thoroughly documenting every sales tax exemption? Exemption certificates are easy to overlook. Surveys show that nearly half of accounting and tax professionals expect an auditor to find missing certificates during an audit. Many companies spend so much time figuring out when to collect sales tax that they overlook what to collect when a customer is exempt. In this post, we’ll walk you through the top nine steps you can take with your exemption certificates to ensure your company is audit-ready.

First, Evaluate Your Current Process

A few preliminary steps will give you a better understanding of exemption certificate requirements in your state and make it easier to fine-tune your current process. 1. Know When to Collect a Certificate Is your company collecting certificates from the right customers at the right times? Do your credit departments and salespeople know which forms to provide when customers claim they’re exempt? Are certificates properly integrated with your website for online sales? If not, grab a cup of coffee (plus a few to share) and head down the hall for some casual conversations about certificates with your internal team. Find out how they currently collect valid certificates and discuss what you can do to ease the process. (Not sure what to say? Stay tuned! We’ll be sharing tips on when to collect certificates next.) 2. Ensure You’re Collecting the Correct Certificates Anyone can verbally claim they’re exempt from paying sales tax. But if you don’t have accurate and up-to-date documentation to support those claims, your company will be liable for unpaid taxes in the event of an audit. This can get very expensive, very quickly. To prevent unnecessary fees, make it easy for your customers to find and correctly complete the most up-to-date certificates for your state. The laws governing collection of exemption certificates vary by jurisdiction. Stay up-to-date on these changes and make sure you know when nexus impacts which certificates your company needs to collect. (Quick Tip: If you’re not sure where to begin, our free online certificate generator and library can help.) 3. Comb Through Your Existing Stockpile Over time, paper-filled metal filing cabinets and digital storage folders can overflow, mixing new certificates with outdated ones. This can make it difficult to locate the documents you need for an auditor. For this reason, it’s important to inventory how many exemption certificates you currently have and how much they’re worth. Then get ready for the next series of audit prep steps:

Conduct Your Own Internal Audit

When was the last time you took a good, hard look at your existing collection of certificates? Even if you have a piece of paper, it may not be exactly what you’ll need during an audit. 4. Catalogue Current Certificates How many of your certificates are up-to-date and fully verified? If you’re lucky, this will be the biggest pile or fattest folder. If not, you’ll need to set aside more time for the next several steps. 5. Inventory the Incompletes How many certificates are missing data? Often, all it takes is one small oversight—an overlooked field, a forgotten signature—to incur hefty fines in an audit. Keep any incomplete records in a separate pile or folder for easy access as you organize. You’ll need to follow up with these customers to complete their records. 6. Record Expiration Dates How many certificates are expiring this month? Next month? Next quarter? How long a customer’s certificate remains valid will depend on your jurisdiction. In many states, they need to be renewed every five years. In others, it’s three. And there are some states where certain certificates never expire. To avoid confusion in the event of an audit, you’ll need to track all those dates and have a plan in place for following up with your customers. Staying ahead of deadlines and providing customers with ample time to submit new certificates will reduce your risk of missing certificates in the event of an audit. (Quick Tip: Don’t wait too long to update inaccurate, incomplete or expiring certificates. While many auditors will offer a grace period, you’re out of luck if a customer has ceased operations.)

Make a Plan