2018 sales tax changes

While we can’t tell the future, we can anticipate some of the trends sales and use tax will see in 2018. Read on to learn more.

2017 has been a big year for sales and use tax, and 2018 promises to be even bigger. States will likely continue to creatively redefine physical presence nexus , impose use tax reporting requirements , and tax third-party (marketplace) sales. They’ll almost certainly have to adjust their sales tax laws if Congress succeeds in enacting federal tax reform. And 2018 could be the year the Supreme Court of the United States reconsiders Quill Corp. v. North Dakota, 504 U.S. 298 (1992), the seminal ruling that prohibits states from taxing remote businesses without an in-state presence.

Collect tax or comply with use tax reporting requirements

Although Amazon now collects tax in all states with a sales tax, it only does so on its own sales; sales by its marketplace sellers go untaxed unless the seller specifically asks (and pays) Amazon to collect it. That will change in 2018 — at least in one state.

Starting Jan. 1, Amazon will collect tax on all of its Washington state sales, marketplace transactions included. The ecommerce giant is complying with Washington state’s new marketplace fairness law, which requires it to either collect the tax or comply with new use tax reporting requirements for non-collecting retailers. Why Amazon has chosen to comply with this law is unclear, though Washington is its home state.

Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island have enacted similar laws. Although Minnesota won’t require collection on these sales until the middle of 2019, Pennsylvania expects marketplace facilitators to register and collect by March 1, 2018, and the Rhode Island law took effect last August. It’s unclear how many businesses are complying with it, or how the state plans to enforce it in the coming months.

These states aren’t going after marketplace facilitators only. All hold the marketplace seller liable if the facilitator doesn’t collect and remit tax on its behalf. They also impose collection or use tax reporting requirements on certain referrers.

Since Amazon is complying with Washington’s law, there’s a good chance we’ll see more of these laws in 2018. Keep an eye on New York, North Carolina, and Texas, three states that considered taxing marketplace facilitators 2017.

Identify your third-party sellers

Massachusetts and Connecticut are taking a different tactic. They’ve asked Amazon to identify all marketplace sellers with inventory in their states.

Last spring, Connecticut Revenue Services Commissioner Kevin B. Sullivan told Bloomberg BNA that he expects Amazon to comply with the state’s request. If it has, Connecticut is keeping quiet about it. As far as we know, the online behemoth hasn’t complied with Massachusetts’ request: It may be in private discussions with the state, or it may plan to fight the Massachusetts Superior Court’s order to comply.

A legal battle could drag on for much of 2018 in Massachusetts. On the other hand, the company could work out a deal with one or both states. Stay tuned for more news.

Here’s looking at you, seller

Virginia hasn’t asked Amazon to identify its third-party sellers. However, it does hold marketplace sellers liable for sales tax if they keep inventory in Virginia. States will be watching to see if Virginia actually brings in the more than $20 million it expects to get from this in the 2018 fiscal year. Could it be that easy to get remote sales tax revenue?

And as of Dec. 1, 2017, Mississippi is holding certain remote vendors who “purposefully or systematically” exploit the Mississippi market liable for tax on their sales. If it succeeds in getting remote vendors to comply, other states may enact similar legislation in 2018.

Just give us the money

South Carolina has taken still another stance. Earlier this year, it handed Amazon a bill for millions in uncollected tax on its marketplace sales, and that’s just for the first quarter of 2016. The state wants Amazon to collect tax and place it in trust until this issue can be resolved, which could happen when the case goes to trial in November 2018.

If South Carolina wins, expect other states to follow its lead.

Hungry for sales tax

If not, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Rhode Island have a plan. They all maintain that out-of-state internet companies establish a physical presence in the state when they place software or web cookies on in-state devices, like computers, phones, and tablets. While this might not impact catalog sellers that don’t advertise online, it will surely affect online sellers.

It will be interesting to see how these laws play out in the coming year. Rhode Island’s policy took effect last August, Massachusetts’ policy on Oct. 1, 2017, and Connecticut will release guidelines in early 2018.

The sneaky solution

Tired of waiting for Godot, some states have come up with a creative, if sneaky, solution. They’re imposing use tax reporting and notification requirements on non-collecting vendors, which require these vendors to inform all potential customers that they don’t collect sales tax and the customer may have to remit use tax directly to the state. Non-collecting vendors also have to send all customers an annual report detailing the total amount of their purchases that year, at minimum, and send states annual reports of the total amount of customer purchases.

This is a way to pressure non-collecting vendors to collect without enacting litigious remote sales tax laws — the lengthy legal battle over use tax reporting has already come and gone. If the first states to enact these (Colorado, Vermont) see an uptick in sales tax collections, other states are likely to consider similar requirements in 2018.