Avalara Returns Excise customers can benefit from new functionality

While cloud-based solutions offer many benefits, reporting and analysis that requires a mix of cloud and on-premises data can be challenging. With shared data stored in the cloud via a SaaS solution, data is always up to date and easy to access for standard reporting. But accessing that data for combined analytics with local data can require significant manual effort to download data extracts into spreadsheets and import data to local databases. This work not only takes valuable time, it’s error prone. One way to address these challenges is through automated data replication.

Data replication automates the copying of data from a master database to a replicated server database so that reporting users can continue to work with a snapshot (say, as of the end of the month) while other users continue to update the master. Having full access to a local snapshot copy of your data along with your favorite database query tools can provide powerful analysis functionality that isn’t possible using only cloud-based or only local tools.

Avalara now offers a data replication service for our Returns Excise customers. Replicating Returns Excise data from the cloud enables our excise customers to duplicate both transaction data from their tax schedules and master data (e.g., business entities, locations, and products) and store a copy locally to leverage the tools and systems they frequently use. This can be extremely helpful when a user wants to combine tax data from the cloud with local data for analysis, as well as with General Ledger or inventory reconciliation processes.