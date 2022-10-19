The lingering effects of last year on economic nexus

Toward the end of every year, businesses start planning for the year ahead. It’s a time to review and adjust long-term goals, evaluate staffing needs, and assess products. This year, businesses also need to consider a new factor: economic nexus.

Economic nexus policies base a sales tax collection obligation on a business’s economic activity in a state. It’s a relatively recent phenomenon: Until June 21, 2018, businesses generally had to have a physical presence in a state before the state could require them to collect and remit sales tax.

In June, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that a remote seller’s “economic and virtual contacts” with a state could be sufficient to trigger sales tax nexus. The decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. represents an enormous change for retail sales tax: In addition to in-state sales, states now have the authority to tax remote sales.

But not all remote sales. The Supreme Court praised South Dakota for allowing an exception for small sellers, and to be prudent, other states are doing the same. To determine which sellers must collect and remit, economic nexus states have developed sales or transactions thresholds. This means non-collecting sellers need to monitor their sales into economic nexus states and be prepared to act quickly once the small-seller threshold has been surpassed.

Economic nexus thresholds: Looking ahead may require looking back

Thresholds vary from state to state, as do most sales tax rules and regulations. Yet many states have modeled their thresholds on the South Dakota law that led to the end of the physical presence rule. In South Dakota, a tax collection obligation is triggered if, in the current or previous calendar year, a remote seller has:

More than $100,000 in gross sales in the state; or

200 or more transactions delivered into the state.

Sales tax applies to most transactions in South Dakota, so sales of products, electronically transferred products, and services are included in its threshold. In some states, the threshold is limited to taxable sales of tangible personal property; in others, it includes taxable or exempt products and services; and other states have different threshold nuances. To determine whether your sales into the state have met the threshold, you need to know which sales the threshold includes.