Connecticut lowers small seller exception for remote sellers

Updated 7.2.2019 Like other states that require remote sellers to collect and remit sales tax, Connecticut allows an exception for small sellers. As of July 1, 2019, the small seller threshold for both the state’s economic nexus and click-through nexus laws are lowered.

New threshold for economic nexus

From December 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019, the threshold for economic nexus was at least $250,000 in gross receipts in the state and at least 200 separate retail sales and systematic solicitation in the state during the 12-month period ending on the immediately preceding September 30. The threshold was based on retail sales of tangible personal property only. As of July 1, 2019, a remote seller triggers economic nexus if, in the preceding 12-month period ending on the immediately preceding September 30, it makes retail sales of tangible personal property or services into Connecticut and has: Gross receipts of $100,000 or more in Connecticut; and

At least 200 Connecticut retail sales.

New threshold for click-through nexus