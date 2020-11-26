New Hampshire intent on making life difficult for other states

Update 7.26.2019: Gov. Sununu signed SB 242, also known as the Wayfair bill. Effective immediately, foreign taxing jurisdictions (other states) must provide advance written notice to the New Hampshire Department of Justice before imposing a sales or use tax collection obligation on a remote seller from New Hampshire, or requiring a NH remote seller to provide customer information (some states impose notice and reporting requirements on certain non-collecting sellers). In addition, the new law requires states to "provide for a deduction, reimbursement, or exemption for the cost of compliance."

A bill sitting on New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu’s desk would require other states to jump through hoops before they could impose a sales or use tax collection obligation on a New Hampshire-based seller.

Senate Bill 242 requires “foreign taxing jurisdictions” (aka, other states) to provide written notice to the New Hampshire Department of Justice at least 45 days prior to conducting examinations of sellers in New Hampshire, imposing sales and use tax collection obligations on sellers in New Hampshire, or requesting private customer information from sellers in New Hampshire.

The written notice must provide the full legal name and address of the seller and the reasons for the request or examination. Additionally, it must:

Cite the legal authorities that authorize imposition of a tax collection obligation on the seller

Explain why the seller is subject to those laws

New Hampshire sellers would be required to share the foreign taxing authority’s first request for such data with the Department of Justice, so the department can “insure (sic) that the foreign taxing authority has provided the notice required.”

Despite these roadblocks, the measure doesn’t prevent New Hampshire businesses from complying with “any directive of a foreign taxing authority,” should they decide it’s in their best interest to do so. If they elect to comply with any such request immediately, they should let the Department of Justice know.

New Hampshire businesses can also elect to comply under protest.

SB 242 stipulates that a foreign taxing authority isn’t relieved of its obligation to provide the 45-day advance notice when a New Hampshire business elects to comply with its requests immediately.