DC increases sales tax on soft drinks, exempts tampons and diapers, and more

Several sales tax changes are on the horizon in Washington, D.C., due to the enactment of the fiscal year 2020 budget. The sales tax on soft drinks will increase. A long-awaited sales tax exemption for feminine hygiene products and diapers has been fully funded. And certain sales tax exemptions benefitting high-technology companies will be repealed.

Higher tax on soft drinks

Soft drinks are currently taxed at a rate of 6 percent in the District of Columbia. Starting October 1, 2019, the sales tax rate will jump to 8 percent. The additional 2 percent is expected to generate approximately $3.2 million in the 2020 fiscal year, and $11.9 million over the next four years. Soft drinks are currently defined as a nonalcoholic beverage with artificial or natural sweeteners. As of October 1, 2019, the definition of “soft drink” is amended to exclude the following: Beverages that are 100 percent fruit or vegetable juice

Beverages that are at least 50 percent milk or milk substitute (e.g., rice milk, soy milk, etc.)

New exemption for feminine hygiene products and diapers

The Council of the District of Columbia approved a sales tax exemption for diapers and feminine hygiene products in late 2016, but the effective date was delayed until it could be funded. At long last, the fiscal year 2020–2023 budget fully authorizes and funds the feminine hygiene and diaper sales tax exemption. These products will be exempt from sales tax effective October 1, 2019.

The end of high-tech sales tax exemptions