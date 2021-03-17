Excise tax reconciliation: Reducing risk through automation

Tax reconciliation is an essential part of excise tax management. It helps uncover errors prior to an audit, allowing your tax team to provide a remedy before incurring a penalty or fine. It can also help prevent overpayment, which can be an extremely long and difficult process for recovery.

Reconciliation typically requires the team to determine whether the correct taxes have been assessed and paid throughout the entire the supply chain. Needless to say, it can be a tedious process. This places a tremendous burden on the tax team to track every fuel transaction, including exemption certificates, while also closely monitoring tax rule and rate changes to ensure correct payment and filing.

The result is tax and accounting teams must spend hours reconciling excise tax payments and monitoring for any tax changes — instead of working on urgent financial issues that are core to the success of their companies, or spending time on strategic projects that can reduce risk and create value over the long term.