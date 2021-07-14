Illinois tax amnesty programs start October 1, 2019

Two tax amnesty programs have been established in Illinois by Public Act 101-0009 : a general tax amnesty program administered by the Illinois Department of Revenue, and a franchise tax and license fees amnesty administered by the Secretary of State.

The Illinois Department of Revenue is offering a tax amnesty program from October 1, 2019, through November 15, 2019. Applicable penalties and interest charges will be waived for qualifying taxpayers who pay all taxes due for the amnesty period June 30, 2011, to July 1, 2018.

Amnesty is available to eligible taxpayers owing any tax imposed by any Illinois law and collected by the Department of Revenue. This does not include estate tax, franchise tax, insurance tax, local taxes paid directly to local governments, or property tax. Motor Fuel Use Tax (MFUT) and certain other taxes and fees also don’t qualify for this amnesty program.

In addition to waiving interest and penalties due on applicable outstanding taxes, the department won’t seek civil or criminal prosecution for successful participants of the amnesty program. However, failure to pay all taxes due for the tax amnesty period will invalidate any amnesty granted.

Tax amnesty is not available to taxpayers who are involved in any criminal investigation or who are a party to any civil or criminal litigation for nonpayment, delinquency, or fraud in relation to any state tax imposed by the state of Illinois.

Additional information is available from the Illinois Department of Revenue.