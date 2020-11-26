Why you’re no longer in control of sales tax nexus

Update 9.30.19: The Kansas Attorney General has determined Department of Revenue Notice 19-04 is "of no legal force or effect"; failure to include safe harbor for small sellers is "inconsistent with Wayfair." See Attorney General Opinion 2019-8 for more details.

Until the Supreme Court of the United States issued its seminal sales tax ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., you needed to have a physical tie to a state to establish nexus — the connection that enables a state to tax a business. As a result, you could largely control where you had nexus.



Those days are gone.

The June 21, 2018, Wayfair decision overruled the physical presence rule. Although physical presence nexus still exists, sales tax nexus can now be established solely through economic ties to a state, or economic nexus. Unfortunately for businesses, it’s more difficult to control where you establish economic nexus; you simply can’t force all your customers to live in your home state, or in the states where you already collect tax, especially if you sell online.

When physical presence was the only way to establish a sales tax obligation, it was possible to manage nexus by limiting your physical footprint through a variety of means, such as:

Avoid making deliveries into other states

Avoid traveling across state lines for business

Avoid storing inventory for sale in other states

Have only in-state business affiliates, contractors, and employees

Such restrictions would be limiting and require vigilance, certainly. However, before the Wayfair decision, it was possible to abide by them while having customers in other states.

You have much less control of your nexus footprint under economic nexus laws — at least if you’re in the business of selling stuff (and even services, in some states). Every business needs customers, and increasingly, customers live in states that require remote sellers to collect sales tax. That’s why the Wayfair decision was such a game changer.