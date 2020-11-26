The plot thickens: Minnesota’s taxable and nontaxable detective services

If you hire a detective to conduct surveillance, locate a missing person, or trail a spouse suspected of infidelity, are those services subject to sales tax? It depends on the state and the precise nature of the sale.

In Minnesota, for example, detective, security, burglar, fire alarm, and armored car services are generally subject to sales tax. However, not all detective, security, burglar, fire alarm, or armored car services are taxable: Taxability sometimes hinges on who’s providing the service or where it’s provided. And taxability rules can change.

In fact, they have. The Minnesota Department of Revenue didn’t include identity theft protection and monitoring as a taxable security service in 2003, the last time it published guidance on the subject. Yet in recently published Revenue Notice #19-04 (which revokes and replaces the 2003 notice), the department adds identity theft protection and monitoring to the list of taxable security services.

There’s another notable change. Back in 2003, detective and security services couldn’t be provided by unlicensed providers. Revenue Notice #19-04 removes that licensing requirement.

The notice also provides an extensive list of taxable and exempt detective and security services.