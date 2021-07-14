Marketplaces responsible for sales tax in 4 more states starting January 1, 2020

At this time last year, only seven states required marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales tax on behalf of third-party sellers, and four of them allowed marketplaces to sidestep the collection requirement by complying with use tax notice and reporting requirements. What a difference one year has made.

New collection requirements for marketplaces take effect in Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin on January 1, 2020, at which point marketplace facilitator laws will be enforced in a whopping 39 states (including Washington, D.C.). That means 2019 was a transformative year for marketplace facilitators and sellers alike; they all experienced a great deal of change.

Collection requirements for marketplace facilitators generally apply to marketplaces with either a physical presence in the state or substantial sales into the state (economic nexus). Since most state economic nexus laws allow an exception for small sellers, remote marketplaces need to determine whether they’ve crossed the economic nexus threshold; in most cases, marketplaces must include both direct and third-party sales when calculating the threshold in a state.

Marketplaces required to collect are responsible for the tax on their direct sales and sales by all their marketplace sellers. The location of the marketplace seller, whether in state or out of state, doesn’t matter.