Sales tax rate changes, February 2020

Local sales tax rate changes took effect in several states on February 1, 2020. Read on for details.

Alabama

In Brookwood, the general rate, the rate for admissions to places of amusement and entertainment, and the rate for food for human consumption sold through vending machines increased from 2% to 3%. The withdrawal rate for automotive vehicle dealers increased from 4% to 6%. And the rate jumped from 1% to 1.5% for the following:

Net difference paid for machines, machinery, and equipment used in planting, cultivating, and harvesting farm products

Machines and parts and attachments for machines used in manufacturing tangible personal property

Net difference paid for all automotive vehicles, truck trailers, semitrailers, and house trailers

Additionally, the general sales and use tax rate in Odenville increased from 3% to 4%.

Florida

As of February 1, 2020, the Gilchrist County tourist development tax rate on transient rental transactions increased from 2% to 3%.

Illinois

Will County imposed a new motor fuel tax on retail sales of motor fuel, effective February 1, 2020. The rate is four cents per gallon.

