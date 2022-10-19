Sales tax rate changes, February 2020

Sales tax rate changes, February 2020

Gail Cole Gail Cole Feb 4, 2020

Local sales tax rate changes took effect in several states on February 1, 2020. Read on for details.

Alabama

In Brookwood, the general rate, the rate for admissions to places of amusement and entertainment, and the rate for food for human consumption sold through vending machines increased from 2% to 3%. The withdrawal rate for automotive vehicle dealers increased from 4% to 6%. And the rate jumped from 1% to 1.5% for the following:

  • Net difference paid for machines, machinery, and equipment used in planting, cultivating, and harvesting farm products
  • Machines and parts and attachments for machines used in manufacturing tangible personal property
  • Net difference paid for all automotive vehicles, truck trailers, semitrailers, and house trailers

Additionally, the general sales and use tax rate in Odenville increased from 3% to 4%.

Get more state and local sales tax rate information for Alabama.

Florida

As of February 1, 2020, the Gilchrist County tourist development tax rate on transient rental transactions increased from 2% to 3%.

Get more state and local sales tax rate information for Florida.

Illinois

Will County imposed a new motor fuel tax on retail sales of motor fuel, effective February 1, 2020. The rate is four cents per gallon.

Get more state and local sales tax rate information for Illinois.

Automating sales tax calculation eliminates the need to track tax rate changes across multiple states and localities.

 

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Alabama Illinois Florida Sales and Use Tax
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Gail Cole
Gail Cole Avalara Author
Recent posts
May 30, 2023
How to file property tax returns and appeal valuations for oil and gas properties
May 25, 2023
What is communication service tax and which companies have to pay it?
May 24, 2023
How inflation impacts business personal property tax valuations

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.