Maryland could soon tax digital products and digital advertising

Last updated March 19, 2021: The Maryland Legislature overrode Gov. Hogan's veto of HB 732 and HB 932 in February 2021. Digital products, including software-as-a-service, are subject to Maryland sales tax as of March 14, 2021. The tax on digital advertising services also takes effect March 14 and applies to all taxable years beginning after December 31, 2020, but lawmakers are considering a measure (SB 787) that would push the effective date back to January 1, 2022. More details.

May 13, 2020: House Bills 732 and 932 were approved but vetoed by Governor Hogan: "These misguided bills would raise taxes and fees on Marylanders at a time when many are already out of work and financially struggling. With our state in the midst of a global pandemic and economic crash, and just beginning on our road to recovery, it would be unconscionable to raise taxes and fees now."



Shortly after killing a bill that sought to tax many services and reduce the general sales tax rate, Maryland lawmakers agreed to expand sales and use tax to certain digital products and digital advertising. They may also tax gross revenues from digital advertising.