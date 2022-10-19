Louisiana may make marketplaces collect tax on third-party sales and take steps to prevent sales of counterfeit products

June 15, 2020. SB 138 was signed into law and takes effect July 1, 2020. Marketplace facilitators that meet or exceed the economic nexus threshold are considered the dealer for each remote sale for delivery into Louisiana. Facilitators must submit an application for approval to collect state and local sales and use tax on remote sales no later than 30 calendar days after establishing economic nexus, and commence collection duties once the application has been approved, no later than 60 days after meeting the economic nexus threshold. If a marketplace facilitator fails to collect tax as required due to incorrect or insufficient information provided by the seller, the facilitator is relieved of liability and the marketplace seller shall be liable for any amount of uncollected or unremitted tax due. For additional details, see New Louisiana sales tax collection requirements for remote sellers and marketplace facilitators. The Louisiana Legislature is back in session and considering two different marketplace bills. One would require marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales tax on behalf of third-party sellers. The other would require marketplace facilitators to do more to prevent sales of counterfeit goods.

Collection requirement for marketplaces

Senate Bill 138 would include marketplace facilitators in the definition of “remote sellers” and require certain marketplaces to collect and remit state and local sales tax on sales of tangible personal property, products transferred electronically, or services in Louisiana, including those by third-party sellers. If enacted as written, it would take effect January 1, 2021. This collection requirement applies to remote marketplace facilitators with 200 or more sales of tangible personal property, products transferred electronically, or services in Louisiana in the current or previous calendar year, or more than $100,000 of gross sales of the same. All remote sales (direct and third-party) should be considered when calculating the threshold. A marketplace facilitator would have to register with the Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers (an independent agency within the Louisiana Department of Revenue) within 30 days of meeting either threshold and begin collecting sales and use tax within 60 days of meeting either threshold. Individual vendors selling through a registered marketplace would not be liable for filing returns and remitting the tax on marketplace transactions. Remote sellers and marketplaces that file returns and remit payments on time would be allowed to deduct 0.935% of the tax due, though this compensation could not exceed $1,500 per calendar month. The Louisiana Senate Revenue & Fiscal Affairs Committee held a hearing on SB 138 on May 8.

