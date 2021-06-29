Getting small business excise tax returns right — and right on time

We recently discussed the challenges many small businesses within the fuel industry face when filing excise tax returns. Most importantly, there are a number of pitfalls distributors should avoid — particularly when it comes to reducing the risk of audits and penalties. If you want to be certain your business is doing everything possible to stay compliant, there is good news. To see how you can affordably file accurate, timely returns, let’s take a quick look at several key steps every company can take to ensure compliance — and how automation can be used to simplify the process.

3 fundamental steps for filing accurate, timely excise tax returns

Despite the complex nature of excise tax returns, there are a few relatively simple steps your small business can take to significantly streamline the filing process.

1. Centralize transaction data

First and foremost, it's important to have all of your transaction data consolidated into one central location. This not only allows you to file returns in a timely manner, but also makes it easier to quickly locate information when you're asked to provide additional details or answer follow-up questions. We've seen small businesses remove a lot of guesswork with this one step alone. Rather than spending hours combing through multiple spreadsheets, the consolidated collection of data allows staff to extract information within minutes. 2. Stay ahead of rule and rate changes

Once you consolidate your data, the next step is to get ahead of the latest filing requirements. We can't stress this point enough: Waiting until it’s time to file to get up to speed on new regulations is one of the biggest mistakes a business can make. Rushing the process can increase your chances of missing an update, and even a small change can lead to costly penalties. Instead, take time now to continually monitor and track changes in every jurisdiction where you do business, so you’ll be ready when it’s time to file. If you lack the time and resources for ongoing research, specialized software can be used to regularly aggregate the latest changes. 3. Prepare for a wide variety of formats

Unfortunately, filing excise tax returns isn't always as simple as filling out an electronic form and adding a signature. Some states want to see submissions in a Microsoft Excel format, some want signature-ready forms and others require EDI. Even then, there’s always the chance a state will require a specific format one month, then switch to a different one the next. It’s important to have a system in place that makes it easy to generate returns in many different, and potentially frequently changing, formats.

Easing the returns process with excise tax returns automation