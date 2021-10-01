Bait and switch: How a marketplace facilitator’s digital swap program can create surprise sales tax liability for sellers – Wacky Tax Wednesday

This big news comes from Washington Department of Revenue Determination 18-0255, which was requested by an out-of-state corporation (taxpayer) after it was assessed sales tax, penalties, and interest on inventory stored in a facilitator’s Washington warehouse through the facilitator’s inventory management system.

Adding injury to insult, not knowing the inventory was in the state doesn’t preclude a marketplace seller from delinquent penalties or interest on the unpaid tax.

A marketplace seller can establish physical presence and sales tax liability in Washington state as a result of inventory stored in a marketplace facilitator’s warehouse — even when ownership of the inventory was transferred digitally by the facilitator and the seller didn’t know it had inventory in Washington.

The inventory management system program allows a facilitator to commingle identical products owned by multiple third-party sellers that use manufacturer barcodes to identify and track products (rather than unique barcodes). This can hasten shipping, putting products into the hands of consumers more quickly.

Marketplace sellers that don’t participate in this inventory management system have unique facilitator barcodes for inventory, so their inventory can’t be commingled in this manner. As a result, orders are fulfilled from the warehouse where their inventory is located at the time the order is made. This may take a bit longer because the warehouse may be further from the customer.

Inventory management typically works like this: When a customer orders a product from a seller that participates in the inventory management system, the facilitator fulfills the order from a warehouse close to the customer. If the seller has inventory in that warehouse, the facilitator ships its product. If the seller doesn’t have inventory in that warehouse but another seller in the inventory management program does, the facilitator ships the other seller’s product to the customer instead.

The facilitator does this by digitally reassigning ownership of the property between the two sellers (the seller that took the order and the seller with identical inventory close to the customer). Thus, from the moment the facilitator reassigns ownership to the moment the inventory ships, the out-of-state seller has inventory in the state.

And bam, just like that, the seller has a physical presence in the state, which generally creates an obligation to register with the tax department then collect and remit sales tax.

That’s what happened to the taxpayer in question. It sold approximately 315 products to Washington consumers through a marketplace between 2011 and 2015 but didn’t ship any products to warehouses in Washington. Instead, these orders were fulfilled through the facilitator’s inventory management system, which digitally transferred ownership of the products to the taxpayer in question.

The taxpayer doesn’t dispute the sales or contest the department’s calculation of the tax due (plus interest and penalties). However, it insists it had no nexus with Washington at the time, arguing that a digital swap by the facilitator shouldn’t be considered physical storage in the state.

Essentially, the marketplace seller believes the marketplace facilitator should be liable for the sales tax because the facilitator processes all sales activity and has “complete control” over the taxpayer’s goods once it receives them.

The Washington Department of Revenue (DOR) disagrees.